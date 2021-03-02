Congresswoman Tenney supports commonsense amendments to Pelosi’s dangerous election reform bill

From the office of Congresswoman Claudia Tenney:

Washington, DC — Congresswoman Claudia Tenney today announced her support of a package of amendments to Speaker Pelosi’s H.R. 1, the so-called For the People Act. This sweeping legislation amounts to an unprecedented federal takeover of state elections. It would weaken the integrity of the voting process, lead to massive unfunded mandates on our communities, prevent meaningful oversight of elections, and pave the way for errors and abuse.



“Congress should be focused on protecting the integrity of America’s elections,” Congresswoman Claudia Tenney said. “Instead Speaker Pelosi is trying to rush legislation through Congress that will make it more difficult for our communities to administer fair and transparent elections. The very policies that led to mistakes in New York’s 22nd Congressional District are the same policies now being proposed for the nation by House Democrats in H.R. 1. This bill is bad for American elections and if H.R. 1 passes, the errors exposed in my race won’t be the exception, they will become the new norm.”



Congresswoman Tenney was sworn into office on February 11, 2021, after a recount process that took the New York State Supreme Court nearly 100 days to conclude. The exhaustive process ensured every legally cast ballot was counted and revealed several errors that occurred in large part due to burdensome new election mandates Governor Andrew Cuomo rushed through Albany.

At a time when we need to restore faith in our elections, H.R. 1 would pave the way for a system rife with errors and abuse. It would require states to adopt no-excuse absentee voting, which overwhelmed election officials in New York’s 22nd Congressional District and led to numerous errors. It would also, among other things, promote ballot harvesting, prevent election officials from maintaining the integrity of voter lists, make it harder to verify the eligibility of voters, and prohibit states from adopting voter identification laws.



The amendments Congresswoman Tenney is co-sponsoring provide a principled and commonsense alternative to H.R. 1. The amendments would restore fairness to elections through targeted reforms focused on transparency and respect for the primary role states play in administering elections.

Amendments to protect the integrity of American elections: