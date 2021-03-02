Congresswoman Tenney supports commonsense amendments to Pelosi’s dangerous election reform bill

From the office of Congresswoman Claudia Tenney:
Washington, DC — Congresswoman Claudia Tenney today announced her support of a package of amendments to Speaker Pelosi’s H.R. 1, the so-called For the People Act. This sweeping legislation amounts to an unprecedented federal takeover of state elections. It would weaken the integrity of the voting process, lead to massive unfunded mandates on our communities, prevent meaningful oversight of elections, and pave the way for errors and abuse.
“Congress should be focused on protecting the integrity of America’s elections,” Congresswoman Claudia Tenney said. “Instead Speaker Pelosi is trying to rush legislation through Congress that will make it more difficult for our communities to administer fair and transparent elections. The very policies that led to mistakes in New York’s 22nd Congressional District are the same policies now being proposed for the nation by House Democrats in H.R. 1. This bill is bad for American elections and if H.R. 1 passes, the errors exposed in my race won’t be the exception, they will become the new norm.”
Congresswoman Tenney was sworn into office on February 11, 2021, after a recount process that took the New York State Supreme Court nearly 100 days to conclude. The exhaustive process ensured every legally cast ballot was counted and revealed several errors that occurred in large part due to burdensome new election mandates Governor Andrew Cuomo rushed through Albany.
At a time when we need to restore faith in our elections, H.R. 1 would pave the way for a system rife with errors and abuse. It would require states to adopt no-excuse absentee voting, which overwhelmed election officials in New York’s 22nd Congressional District and led to numerous errors. It would also, among other things, promote ballot harvesting, prevent election officials from maintaining the integrity of voter lists, make it harder to verify the eligibility of voters, and prohibit states from adopting voter identification laws.
The amendments Congresswoman Tenney is co-sponsoring provide a principled and commonsense alternative to H.R. 1. The amendments would restore fairness to elections through targeted reforms focused on transparency and respect for the primary role states play in administering elections.
Amendments to protect the integrity of American elections:
- Amendment #25 – Replaces text of H.R. 1 with the Save Democracy Act. This amendment offers a more commonsense approach to election security that would enhance federal election integrity by addressing three key areas: voter registration, casting of ballots, and tabulation of ballots.
- Amendment #176 – Adds a new subtitle prohibiting the collection and transmission of ballot harvesting by third parties.
- Amendment #117 – Strikes ballot harvesting provisions.
- Amendment #5 – Strikes any provision that weakens the authority of states to enact or enforce voter ID laws. Specifically, this amendment strikes a provision that would prohibit states from requiring identification to obtain an absentee ballot and strikes another provision that requires states with voter ID laws to also accept a sworn written statement in place of photo identification.
- Amendment #15 – Provides a baseline for federal voter identification and fraud protection law by requiring the chief state election official of each state to certify that recipients of mail-in or absentee ballots are living, U.S. citizens, and eligible to vote prior to mailing a ballot for a federal election.
- Amendment #39 – Provides that State DMV’s shall require individuals applying for a driver’s license to indicate whether the individual resides in another State or resided in another State prior to applying, and whether the individual intends for the State to serve as the primary residence for voting. If so, the State election officer of the prior State of residence shall be notified.
- Amendment #144 – Requires all mail-in ballots to arrive by Election Day and include the signature of the voter. Certain third parties would still be allowed to deliver ballots for a voter, but, except for mail carriers, would additionally be required to provide their own signature. None of these provisions would apply to the uniformed services.
- Amendment #163 – Ensures states maintain access to appropriate interstate crosscheck systems by striking additional conditions on their use.