Congresswoman Tenney introduces the “Cuomo Accountability Amendment,” requiring Governor Cuomo to share COVID-19 data

From the office of Congresswoman Claudia Tenney:

Washington, DC — Congresswoman Claudia Tenney today introduced the “Cuomo Accountability Amendment” to the American Rescue Plan Act.



This commonsense amendment would require New York and every other state to comply with requests for information from federal agencies regarding COVID-19 data. If states like New York refuse to comply with requests for information, they would be prohibited from receiving COVID-19 relief funds from this or other legislation. All funding that is withheld under this amendment would be redirected to local governments directly. Communities will not lose out on funding because of their state’s misconduct or lack of transparency.



New Yorkers have suffered immensely because of Governor Cuomo’s negligent policies. This amendment holds him accountable and provides justice to the many families who have suffered as a result of his policies. House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (LA) and New York Representatives Elise Stefanik, Andrew Garbarino, and Lee Zeldin co-sponsored this amendment.



“The Cuomo Accountability Amendment is about transparency and integrity,” Congresswoman Tenney (NY-22) said. “It prohibits Governor Cuomo from receiving additional federal funding if he continues to conceal or withhold data regarding nursing home deaths from the federal government. The amendment is one small step toward delivering justice to the families who have been hurt by Governor Cuomo’s negligent policies and shameful cover-up,” Congresswoman Tenney also said. “Most importantly, under this amendment, any funding withheld from Governor Cuomo as a result of his misconduct will be sent directly to local governments.”



“Governor Cuomo undercounted deaths as a result of his fatal order sending thousands of COVID-positive patients into nursing homes and then he tried to conceal the data from the federal government,” House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (LA-1) said. “Governor Cuomo refuses to take any responsibility for his actions, which is why I’m proud to support Congresswoman Claudia Tenney’s amendment to ensure he is held fully accountable. Grieving families and the American people deserve immediate answers and accountability.”



“The American people have watched in horror as Governor Cuomo’s tragic nursing home corruption scandal has unfolded,” Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (NY-21) said. “This commonsense amendment is one small step towards ensuring that it will never happen again, by demanding state governments comply with federal requests for accurate information, while ensuring local communities still receive the funding they need if their state leaders fail.”