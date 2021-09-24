Congresswoman Tenney Announces Academy Night for High School Students

From the office of Congresswoman Claudia Tenney:

Washington, DC – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) today announced that she, along with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Reps. Elise Stefanik (NY-21) and John Katko (NY-24), will be hosting their annual Academy Night virtually for any high school student in New York’s 22nd District who is interested in learning more about the United States Service Academies and the congressional nomination process.

This event is a chance for interested high school students to speak directly with representatives from each of the five U.S. Service Academies, which includes the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, the U.S. Military Academy, and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. Students can learn more about the opportunities available to them at each institution.

Tenney can nominate a limited number of students to four of the five service academies. Students who are accepted make a commitment to serve in the military for a minimum of five years upon graduation.

Academy Night is open to all 9-12 graders who reside in New York’s 22nd Congressional District. Any student who is interested in attending must RSVP before Monday, September 27, 2021, to receive the login information. Details for the meeting will be shared via email with those who RSVP.

What: Virtual Academy Night

When: Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Time: 7:00pm

Where: Virtual, rsvp is required

To RSVP to Academy Night, please email syracuse@gillibrand.senate.gov.

Any student or parent residing in New York’s 22nd Congressional District who wants more information about Academy Night or the congressional nomination process can contact Tenney’s office at 315-732-0713 or visit her website at tenney.house.gov to learn more.