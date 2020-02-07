Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Endorses Claudia Tenney for Congress

From the office of Claudia Tenney:

New Hartford, N.Y.- Claudia Tenney announced today the endorsement of Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (NY-21) and Elevate PAC (E-PAC) in her campaign against Anthony Brindisi.



“I am excited to endorse Claudia Tenney for Congress this cycle,” Stefanik said. “Upstate New York needs someone who will go to Washington and deliver real results for NY-22, someone who will work to further President Trump’s agenda, not obstruct it. I know Claudia will be that person and look forward to having her in Congress once again.”



“Elise has been the leading voice in working to get more Republican women elected to Congress,” Tenney said. “I had the honor of working alongside Elise last cycle in Congress and together we were able to help deliver real results to Upstate communities. I am grateful for her support and I am looking forward to re-joining her next Congress and getting back to work for our Upstate New York communities.