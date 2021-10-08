Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Visits Local Farms, Releases Agriculture Plan

From the office of Congresswoman Claudia Tenney:

New Berlin, NY – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) today visited Norwich Meadows Farm and Southtown Dairy Farm in Chenango County. She was joined by Ken Smith, the Executive Director of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chenango County. Tenney learned more about their daily operations, discussed challenges they face, and shared initiatives she is leading in Congress to support the farming community.



Congresswoman Tenney also unveiled her three-pillar agriculture plan that focuses on advocating for pro-farmer agriculture policies, helping farmers recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and fighting for fair tax treatment for family farms and generational agricultural enterprises.

“Agriculture is the backbone of our region’s economy, and it is imperative that we do all we can to ensure the industry’s long-term success. I am focused on making sure our family farms can thrive here at home and continue to compete in the global marketplace on an equal level,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “I enjoyed the chance to meet with outstanding farmers in our region and provide an update on what I am working on in Congress to support their industry and continue to help them grow.”

“Our region has innovative farmers, rich soils, abundant water, and access to the world’s best markets. That is what is keeping agriculture at the heart of our region’s economy. It was great to showcase some of our region’s most innovative farms today with Congresswoman Tenney,” said Kenneth Smith.

To view Tenney’s full plan, click here.

Advocating for pro-farmer agriculture policies

Cosponsored H.R. 1661, the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act: This bipartisan legislation will allow unflavored and flavored whole milk to be offered in school cafeterias. Whole milk is a healthy source of key nutrients such as calcium, potassium, and vitamin D. This will help support our Upstate dairy farms and give schools the flexibility needed to serve children nutritious food. Cosponsored H.R. 2828, the DAIRY PRIDE Act: This bipartisan legislation will require all food products labeled with dairy terminology such as milk, yogurt, and cheese to have come from a hoofed animal. Mislabeled plant-based imitation dairy products have significantly different nutritional profiles, and it is essential the FDA issue guidance to prevent any confusion for consumers. It is important Americans can easily understand the nutritional benefit from dairy provided by our Upstate dairy farmers and producers. Cosponsored H.Res. 318, to support the Trump Administration’s Navigable Waters Protection rule: This legislation will call on the Biden Administration to not repeal the commonsense Navigable Waters Protection rule put in place by the Trump Administration, which ensured the definition of federally protected waterways only included larger bodies such as lakes and rivers. For too long our farmers were burdened with excessive regulation for responsibly managing their land. There is no justification for farm watering ponds and seasonal streams to be included under existing law.

Helping farmers recover from the pandemic

Cosponsored H.R. 4568, the ENTRÉE Act: Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic our restaurant industry and their suppliers were decimated. This created enormous economic hardship for many of our farmers who have had trouble finding a market for their goods. The ENTRÉE Act will replenish the Restaurant Revitalization fund to get the industry fully reopened and operating. It will also increase oversight of taxpayer funds and eliminate the preferential treatment provisions deemed unconstitutional by the courts. Demanded USDA immediately improve administration of the CFAP program: In September 2021, I sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to urge them to immediately overhaul their administration of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). This program was created to assist farmers who faced market disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, when the Biden Administration entered office, they immediately suspended this assistance for months until they could formulate a new program. When the new CFAP2 program was launched in April 2021, many farmers were unable to get promised guidance from the USDA regarding how to apply for and use these funds. This is simply unacceptable, and Congress must provide oversight to ensure these essential funds are properly administered.

Fighting for fair tax treatment for family farms