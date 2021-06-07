Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Visits Civil Air Patrol Mission Base During Training Exercise

From the office of Congresswoman Claudia Tenney:

Rome, NY – On Sunday, June 6th, 2021 Congresswoman Tenney spent the day visiting a mission base of the New York Wing in Rome, NY. She got to experience a demonstration on how CAP conducts disaster relief missions along with the excitement of seeing cadets experience their first flight in an aircraft. Congresswoman Tenney was greeted by Colonel John Jones, New York’s Wing Commander and given a tour of the facility. Following the tour Major Grant Sussey, the wing’s Director of Operations then gave the Congresswoman a briefing on the wing’s capabilities followed by an operational briefing of the day’s planned events.



Colonel John Jones said, “New York Wing was happy to host Congresswoman Tenney at our mission base in Rome, NY. We had a successful training event and are thankful for the Congresswoman’s continued support.” Congresswoman Tenney then took flight over the Utica/Rome area to simulate surveying her district after a natural disaster or other major emergency.



At the same time Cadets got to participate in orientation flights throughout the day. CAP gives cadets the opportunity to experience the wonder of flight. Orientation flights are among the most exciting

aspects of cadet life. Almost as exciting as the thrill of flight, Cadets also were able to demonstrate and practice their communication skills as they prepared radio equipment to receive messages from the Wing’s four aircraft.



CAP Cadets (youth age 12 and up) perform missions with Civil Air Patrol alongside their adult counterparts. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney said, “New York’s Civil Air Patrol plays such an important role in supporting emergency operations in our community and across the nation. They stand ready to respond and offer their support at a moment’s notice. Whether assisting in the aftermath of a hurricane or providing supplies to a disaster-impacted area, the Civil Air Patrol is always there.



Today’s emergency response simulation with cadets and Civil Air Patrol auxiliary members shows

just how much preparation and training goes into their work. The Civil Air Patrol’s cadet program

gives young people such a unique opportunity to learn about emergency response and

aeronautics, which many build on to pursue outstanding careers in the military and aerospace.

Today’s training session was such a special opportunity to see the Civil Air Patrol’s expertise and

resolve firsthand. I am committed to supporting their efforts in Congress and across New York.”

Photos taken from Civil Air Patrol aircraft are often used by local, state and federal officials to determine which areas to send resources. CAP delivered thousands of aerial photos to FEMA and NY State after Superstorm Sandy. Civil Air Patrol ground teams are also used to help deliver needed items such as food, water and other supplies into areas affected by a disaster. CAP air and grounds crews can also perform search and rescue in affected areas.



Tenney is a Lieutenant Colonel in CAP’s Congressional Squadron, which allows her to participate in such missions should the need arise. She has also been a strong advocate for Civil Air Patrol in Congress. Civil Air Patrol is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year. Formed on December 1st, 1941, 6 days before the attacks on Pearl Harbor, Civil Air Patrol volunteers continue to serve their communities, state and nation. Performing “Missions for America” CAP members stand ready, willing and able to assist wherever and whenever the need should arise.



Civil Air Patrol is the longtime auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a valued member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 single-engine aircraft and more than 2,000 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS). It performs about 90% of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 82 lives annually. CAP’s 54,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. Operating as a nonprofit organization, CAP also plays a leading role in STEM/aerospace education, and its members serve as mentors to more than 20,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs.



Visit www.CAP.News or www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com for more information.