Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) reiterates call for Cuomo to resign, urges DOJ investigation into nursing home deaths

“Yesterday’s report that Governor Cuomo’s Administration deliberately concealed data on nursing home deaths is unconscionable. It is clear that he has lost the public’s trust and must resign.”

“Today, in a letter to the Department of Justice, I reiterated my call for a full federal investigation into this matter. Governor Cuomo and his advisers must be held accountable. They acted negligently and put politics above public health. The Department of Justice must conduct an investigation and act swiftly to prosecute any wrongdoing that is revealed.”

“We may never know how many New York seniors tragically died because of Cuomo’s negligent policies but we must make every effort to reveal the truth. The families of those who suffered deserve justice for their loved ones.”

Congresswoman Tenney first called for a federal investigation into this serious matter in April 2020. She reiterated this call again in May 2020 after a troubling report by the AP revealed nursing home deaths were being underreported in New York. Congresswoman Tenney called on Governor Cuomo to resign earlier this month after New York’s Attorney General found the state underreported nursing home deaths by as much as 50 percent.