Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Launches Community Opportunity Surveys

Washington, DC – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22), a member of the House Small Business Committee, today launched the Community Opportunity Survey initiative for residents and small businesses in New York’s 22nd District. This initiative will enable workers and employers to share feedback directly with Congresswoman Tenney on their experiences with economic opportunities and the business climate in our region.

“As we recognize National Small Business Week today, I am asking residents and small businesses in our community for valuable, first-hand feedback on the economic challenges and opportunities they face in our region. I am fighting in Congress to bring dynamism and growth back to our area to ensure New Yorkers have opportunities for stable and dignified work. This is an important survey that will provide key insights that I will take with me to Washington to drive my advocacy on your behalf.”

Tenney’s first survey is for employers, including our region’s small businesses, to share their insights and observations on the business environment in our area and how it has impacted their operations and growth. She is seeking information from employers on the state of hiring, financing challenges, and supply chain disruptions.

The survey for businesses can be completed at the link here.