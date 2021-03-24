Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Introduces Anti-Corruption Bills

From the office of Congresswoman Claudia Tenney:

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) today introduced H.R. 1950, the No Pensions for Corrupt Politicians Act of 2021, and H.R. 1949, the Upholding the Integrity of Public Officials Act of 2021, which seeks to promote greater accountability and oversight for public officials. The two pieces of legislation will work to prevent corruption from occurring while individuals hold a public position and strip them of receiving taxpayer-funded benefits if convicted of certain felonies. “Corrupt politicians always have a way of finding loopholes to advance their personal interests, often at great expense to the American taxpayer. The No Pensions for Corrupt Politicians Act closes one of these loopholes – it will cut off federal pensions to Members of Congress as soon as they’re convicted of a crime. Under current law, politicians can continue receiving pensions for years after they’re convicted just by keeping their cases tied up in the appeals process, which can go on for years. Public servants must be held to a higher standard,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “I am also introducing the Upholding the Integrity of Public Officials Act of 2021, which broadens the definition of an “official act” to reform federal anti-bribery laws and strengthen transparency and oversight within the federal government,” Tenney continued. “My legislation clarifies the definition of official act and clearly states that if an elected official takes bribes in exchange for official favors, they have committed a crime. These are simple standards we should expect all elected officials to uphold.” Summary of H.R. 1950, the No Pensions for Corrupt Politicians Act of 2021

Prohibits Members of Congress who have been convicted of certain felonies from receiving pension payments between the date of sentencing and the date of final conviction for the offense. Unless a conviction is overturned on appeal, Members of Congress will no longer be eligible to receive their pensions as normal.

Summary of H.R. 1949, the Upholding the Integrity of Public Officials Act of 2021

Redefines the term “official act” in bribery cases involving public officials, strengthening accountability and oversight within the government. Currently, an official act is any decision or action on a question, matter, case, suit, proceeding, or controversy which may at any time be pending, or which may by law be brought before a public official, in their official capacity. This bill also specifies that an official act includes any action taken or to be taken under color of official authority by a public official or person who has been selected to be a public official.

Tenney has committed her career in public service to calling out corruption and pressing for transparency and accountability in government. In 2014, Tenney called on Governor Cuomo to resign after he abused his authority and influence over the Moreland Commission, which was originally intended to be an anti-corruption ethics panel. Yet Cuomo, who was responsible for establishing the panel, had his personal aides exert pressure on the commission for political gain. In 2015, as an Assemblywoman in the New York State Assembly, Tenney was the first to call the immediate resignation of Sheldon Silver as Speaker of Assembly after it came to light he had engaged in corrupt activity.