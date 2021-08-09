Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Cosponsors Bipartisan Bill to Support 9/11 First Responders

Washington D.C. – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) today announced her support of the 9/11 Responder and Survivor Health Funding Correction Act.

This bipartisan bill addresses funding shortfalls in the World Trade Center Health Program (WTCHP) to make absolutely certain that funding for the program is provided well into the future.

Without this legislation, the program risks running out of funds in the coming years.

The bill would also permit the WTCHP to conduct research on the impacts of toxic exposure and psychological trauma on the thousands of then-children who attended school or daycare in the New York City disaster area following the attacks.

“Congress made a promise to the police, firefighters, and other first responders who answered the call on September 11 and in the days following. It is vitally important that we keep that promise,” said Congresswoman Tenney.

“We must ensure the programs Congress created to support 9/11 survivors, first responders, and their families are fully funded. I’m honored to support this legislation to strengthen the World Trade Center Health Program. We must meet the needs of the brave Americans who continue to suffer the trauma and physical pain of that tragic day.”

This bipartisan bill was introduced by Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney and has the support of more than 35 Members of Congress.

A companion to the bill has also been introduced in the Senate led by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

Congress passed the bipartisan James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act in 2010. This bill created the WTCHP, which included the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.

Congress has acted multiple times – in 2015 and 2019 – to expand funding and authorizations for these programs.

Although Congress extended the WTCHP through 2090, the program’s current funding needs exceed the current funding formula.

Click here to read the full text of the legislation.