Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Congratulates Stefanik on Becoming Republican Conference Chair

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) today released the following statement after the House Republican Conference voted for Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (NY-21) to serve as the House Republican Conference Chair.



“The socialist wing of the Democratic Party is driving Speaker Pelosi’s agenda in Washington. The future of our Constitutional Republic and the fate of our economic freedoms are at stake, and the Republican Conference must be united. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is the right choice to lead our Conference and I congratulate her on being elected as Conference Chair. She will be laser focused on taking back the House in 2022 by delivering real results for the American people. She is a dear friend and proven leader who has made history by helping to elect more Republican women than ever to Congress. The Republican Party is a big tent and Congresswoman Stefanik knows exactly how to grow our coalition even further to advance the cause of liberty.”