Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Announces Two Crime Prevention Grants for District

From the office of Congresswoman Claudia Tenney:

Washington, DC – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) today announced two communities in New York’s 22nd District received Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants (JAG) through the Department of Justice. The City of Utica received $31,865 and the City of Binghamton received $30,435 in two separate awards, which will support a broad range of activities to prevent and control crime based on community needs.



“The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants play an important role in improving our communities and equipping local governments with greater resources to address crime, invest in prevention, and strengthen education. I am honored to announce these grants for the cities of Utica and Binghamton. I met recently with police officers in both cities, and I know from my frank conversations that they need greater resources, not fewer.”



Funding through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program can be used for state and local initiatives, technical assistance, training, personnel, equipment, supplies, contractual support, and information systems for criminal justice, including for any one or more of the following program areas: 1) law enforcement programs; 2) prosecution and court programs; 3) prevention and education programs; 4) corrections and community corrections programs; 5) drug treatment and enforcement programs; 6) planning, evaluation, and technology improvement programs; and 7) crime victim and witness programs (other than compensation) and 8) mental health programs and related law enforcement and corrections programs, including behavioral programs and crisis intervention teams.



Earlier this year, Congresswoman Tenney released her Law Enforcement Plan, which outlined some of the policies she backs in Congress to support law enforcement officers. The plan includes her support of a commonsense reform bill, H.R. 677, the JUSTICE Act, which would formally reauthorize the Byrne JAG grant program. You can read her full plan HERE.