Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Announces Mobile Office Hours in Chenango and Cortland Counties

From the office of Congresswoman Claudia Tenney:

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) today announced additional upcoming mobile office hours for constituents in New York’s 22nd Congressional District to connect with caseworkers on her staff for assistance in dealing with a federal agency. To ensure a safe environment for all individuals, attendees must adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols.



Constituents interested in attending a mobile office hour session are highly encouraged to schedule their appointment in advance by contacting Congresswoman Tenney’s Utica District Office at 315-732-0713. This will provide a more expedited casework experience for individuals and ensure that every constituent is able to receive the help they need.



Madison County Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 11AM-1PMMadison County Office Building138 N Court StreetWampsville, NY 13163



***New***Chenango County Wednesday, May 5th from 11AM-1PMCity of Norwich Town Hall (Back Entrance)157 County Rd 32A, Norwich, NY 13815



Cortland County Wednesday, May 12 from 11AM-1PMPlace Cortland Free Library 32 Church St, Cortland, NY 13045