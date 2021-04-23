Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Announces Mobile Office Hours in Chenango and Cortland Counties

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:

From the office of Congresswoman Claudia Tenney:

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) today announced additional upcoming mobile office hours for constituents in New York’s 22nd Congressional District to connect with caseworkers on her staff for assistance in dealing with a federal agency. To ensure a safe environment for all individuals, attendees must adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols.

Constituents interested in attending a mobile office hour session are highly encouraged to schedule their appointment in advance by contacting Congresswoman Tenney’s Utica District Office at 315-732-0713. This will provide a more expedited casework experience for individuals and ensure that every constituent is able to receive the help they need.

Madison County Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 11AM-1PMMadison County Office Building138 N Court StreetWampsville, NY 13163

***New***Chenango County Wednesday, May 5th from 11AM-1PMCity of Norwich Town Hall (Back Entrance)157 County Rd 32A, Norwich, NY 13815

Cortland County Wednesday, May 12 from 11AM-1PMPlace Cortland Free Library 32 Church St, Cortland, NY 13045

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News