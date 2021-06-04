Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Announces Mobile Office Hours for Cortland and Chenango Counties

From the office of Congresswoman Claudia Tenney:

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) today announced additional upcoming mobile office hours for constituents in New York’s 22nd Congressional District to connect with caseworkers for assistance dealing with a federal agency. 

Constituents interested in attending a mobile office hour session are highly encouraged to schedule their appointment in advance by contacting Congresswoman Tenney’s Binghamton District office at 607-242-0200 or her Utica District Office at 315-732-0713. This will provide a more expedited casework experience for individuals and ensure that every constituent is able to receive the help they need.

Cortland County – Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 11AM – 1PMCortland Fire Department 21 Court Street Cortland, NY 13045

Chenango County – Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 11AM – 1PMVillage of Greene Offices 49 Genesee Street Greene, NY 13778

