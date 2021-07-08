Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Announces House Approval of Broadband Funding for Sherburne

From the office of Congresswoman Claudia Tenney:

Sherburne, NY – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) was in the Village of Sherburne today to announce the House Appropriations Committee approved the $212,022 request she made on behalf of the Village of Sherburne for rural broadband expansion initiatives within the community. Now that the funding has been approved by the Committee, it will continue to move through the legislative process and must also be agreed to by the United States Senate.



“Expanding broadband access in our region is one of the most important issues we face today. Far too many rural consumers have nonexistent or substandard broadband service. Your internet connection determines your future and shapes your access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “I’m honored to support the Village of Sherburne’s federal funding request through the community project funding initiative. Now that it has been approved by the Appropriations Committee, I am calling on House and Senate leaders, especially Speaker Pelosi, to bring a clean, targeted, bipartisan spending bill to the floor that includes this important project while eliminating unrelated pork and poison pills. America needs a budget that reflects the needs and priorities of rural New York, not just San Francisco and New York City. I strongly urge House and Senate Democratic leaders not to play politics with our budget and come together with Republicans to get this done.”



Tenney was joined by Sherburne Mayor Bill Acee and State Senator Peter Oberacker to make the announcement. Senator Peter Oberacker said, “The Community Project funding secured by Congresswoman Tenney to boost broadband in the Village of Sherburne will serve as a building block for future growth. Education, economic development, and so many aspects of everyday life are unfairly on hold in many rural communities because they lack broadband. As Ranking Member on the New York Senate Internet and Technology Committee, I have advocated for laws to clear the roadblocks holding back broadband expansion and will continue to press to bring this essential service to all.”



During a roundtable discussion Tenney hosted with the Village of Sherburne in May, Tenney unveiled her robust plan to expand broadband access throughout New York’s 22nd Congressional District. The plan is centered on expanding competition, driving greater private sector innovation, and boosting resources for rural and underserved communities.