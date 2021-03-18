Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Announces Details for 2021 Congressional Art Competition

From the office of Congresswoman Claudia Tenney:

Washington D.C. – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) today announced details for the 2021 Congressional Art Competition. The Congressional Art Competition is open to high school students in 11th and 12th grades who reside in the 22nd Congressional District.



Since 1982, the Congressional Art Competition has been held every spring to showcase talented art students across the nation. Each member of Congress receives submissions from students throughout their district.



Submissions will be judged by a panel of professional artists and art instructors from across the 22nd District. The winning piece of art will be prominently displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building for a period of one year.



“It is always an honor to host the Congressional Art Competition and recognize the talented students across the 22nd District,” said Congresswoman Claudia Tenney. “I encourage all students to participate in this competition and show off their creativity. I look forward to seeing the wonderful pieces from our district.”



Acceptable mediums include:

Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.

Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal

Collages (must be two dimensional)

Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints

Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor

Computer-generated art

Photographs

All art work is due by close of business on Friday, April 23, 2021. It can either be mailed or delivered in person to one of Congresswoman Tenney’s district offices in Utica or Binghamton:

Utica Office, 430 Court St, Suite 102, Utica, NY 13502Binghamton Office, 49 Court Street, Metro Center, Suite 201, Binghamton

Please note that if you are mailing your art work, it should be sent well enough in advance to ensure it arrives by April 23.