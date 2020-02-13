Congressman Reed To Keynote Broome Republican Dinner on Thursday

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:

From the office of Rep. Tom Reed:

WHO: Congressman Tom Reed and the Broome County Republican Party

WHAT: Annual Lincoln Day Dinner with more than 250 guests expected to attend, including all major local elected Republican officials and party leaders.

WHEN: Thursday, February 13, 2020. Media availability at 6:30 PM in the Holiday Inn outside the main ballroom. Formal Speaking Program begins at 7:30 PM. Reed’s keynote speech expected at approximately 7:45 PM.

WHERE: Holiday Inn, 2 Hawley Street, Binghamton, NY 13901

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now