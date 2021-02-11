Congratulations to the 2021 Family Development Credential Graduates!

From the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County:

The 2021 Family Development Credential course offered by Tioga Opportunities, Inc. and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County came to an end just before the holidays in December. This 90-hour professional credentialing course for family workers is coordinated with the University of Connecticut. Despite a shift from in-person classes to virtual sessions due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, six participants successfully completed the course. Congratulations to: Erica Bayne, Rachel Cron, Sara Chobot, Brian Olevano, Danielle Kenyon and Jody Morrell on earning your Family Development Credentials. Instructors for this course were Denene Ennis and Jackie Spencer.

“Being a family Advocate, the FDC class gave me the strength based skills to support and empower the families I work with at Family Enrichment Network. I hope by passing these skills onto families they will develop life skills, attainable goals and realize their potential for becoming self- sufficient.” – Jody Morrell.