Concerts in the Park Kicks Off with The Kirby Band on June 30

From the Tioga Arts Council:

Tioga County, NY- Beginning on Wednesday, June 30, Tioga Arts Council (TAC) will kick off its six-part summer Concerts in the Park series. Every Wednesday night at Hickories Park in Owego, you can enjoy free live music!

Concerts in the Park Kicks Off on June 30 – The Kirby Band of Nichols

On Wednesday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m., The Kirby Band of Nichols, will kick off our Concerts in the Park season and play music from big bands to the big screen. Stay after the concert for fireworks at 9:30 p.m!

Bring your lawn chairs and a picnic. Concerts in the Park are free and sponsored, in part, by the Town of Owego. To learn more about The Kirby Band, go to www.kirbyband.com.

Concert Schedule

J Floyd and The Grave Sitters July 7, from 7 – 9 pm

The JazzHappensBand July 14, from 7 – 9 pm

Simmerin’ Stew July 21, from 7 – 9 pm

The Nate Gross Band July 28, from 7 – 9 pm

Unity Group August 4, from 7 – 9 pm

Inclement Weather

In the event of inclement weather, all concerts will move to the Owego Elks Lodge at 223 Front Street in Owego. This decision will be made on the day of the event and posted on TAC’s email, website, and social media.

A SPECIAL THANKS

Concerts in the Park are free and sponsored, in part, by the Town of Owego.

More Information For more information, contact Christina Di Stefano at tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com or call 607.687.0785.