Concerts in the Park, July 28, 7 – 9 pm

Owego, NY- On Wednesday, July 28, come to Concerts in the Park and enjoy Nate Gross from 7 – 9 p.m. at The Hickories Park in Owego.

“The Blues. Jazz. Traditional Country. R&B. Americana. All these elements make up the musical landscape of the 20th century but seem to be lost until now. Nate Gross fuses these styles together like a cross country trip down route 66.”

For more information about Nate Gross, go to www.musicbynategross.com.

PS: In the event of inclement weather, concerts will move to the Owego Elks Lodge at 223 Front Street, Owego.