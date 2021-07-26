Concerts in the Park, July 28, 7 – 9 pm

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:

Owego, NY- On Wednesday, July 28, come to Concerts in the Park and enjoy Nate Gross from 7 – 9 p.m. at The Hickories Park in Owego.

“The Blues. Jazz. Traditional Country. R&B. Americana. All these elements make up the musical landscape of the 20th century but seem to be lost until now. Nate Gross fuses these styles together like a cross country trip down route 66.”

For more information about Nate Gross, go to www.musicbynategross.com.

PS: In the event of inclement weather, concerts will move to the Owego Elks Lodge at 223 Front Street, Owego.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News