Comprehensive plan survey

From the County of Broome Government Offices:

(BINGHAMTON, NY) The Broome County Department of Planning and Economic Development is updating the County’s comprehensive plan and needs your input!

The last comprehensive plan was adopted in 2013 and the County has made a lot of progress in implementing the recommended actions.

A comprehensive plan outlines the vision of the community and will be used for making decisions, preparing the County’s Capital Improvement Program, and supporting grant writing efforts.

Under the direction of a diverse steering committee, the County planning department is preparing an updated comprehensive plan which will be used to guide development.

Residents are being asked to help in this effort by completing a brief online survey.

The survey covers how the County should spend its budget, what challenges residents are facing, how well the County is providing services, how the transportation system could be improved, and more.

All responses will be kept confidential.

One survey taker will win a $25 gift card from the Taste NY store on Upper Front Street. Postcards are being mailed to registered voters to encourage participation.

Any resident can take the survey online at broomeplan2020.questionpro.com or call (607) 7782390 to receive a paper copy.