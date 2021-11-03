Composting Indoors Workshop

From: Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County:

Live in an apartment or home that does not have access to outdoor space?

Learn how to compost indoors year-round with worms.

Vermicomposting is a method of composting using earthworms, specifically red wigglers, to process fruit and vegetable scraps into a nutrient-rich compost.

All that is required is a plastic storage container, shredded paper, worms, and food scraps to make your own black gold at home.

Participants in this online workshop will learn the importance of composting, best management practices for maintain a vermicompost bin, and how to apply the castings to indoor and outdoor plants.

Register today at https://pub.cce.cornell.edu/event_registration/main/events_landing.cfm?event=Composting_Indoors_with_Worm-2_203