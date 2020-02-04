Community Options to host Annual Cupid’s Chase 5k at Vestal Coal House

(Binghamton, New York) – On Saturday, February 8th, Community Options will host its 12th annual Cupid’s Chase 5k event in support of people with disabilities.

This year the race in Vestal, New York will be held at The Vestal Coal House.

All funds raised will be utilized to support people with disabilities in the Binghamton, New York region.

The race in Vestal will be one of 31 Cupid’s Chase races taking place on February 8th across 9 states. Last year, Community Options netted over $100,000 with 6,000 runners in attendance across the country.

Community Options holds their annual 5K to raise money to help support individuals with disabilities in their local communities. Each runner will receive a shirt that says “Available” or “Unavailable” in spirit of the Valentine’s Day theme. You can register for any of our race locations at CUPIDSCHASE.ORG.

If you would like more information about the Cupid’s Chase 5k in Vestal, New York please contact Jill Lovuolo at 607-722-5971 or jill.lovuolo@comop.org.