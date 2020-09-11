Community Foundation Releases Updated Non-Profit Survey: Local organizations respond to survey about ongoing needs related to COVID-19

From the Community Foundation for South Central New York:

Johnson City, NY – The Community Foundation for South Central New York has released the results of their most recent survey of the needs of local non-profits as they continue to respond to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

In August, as a follow-up to a similar survey done in March, the Community Foundation surveyed local organizations including non-profits, school districts, economic development agencies and others. One hundred eleven responded with information about their ongoing COVID-19 response and concerns for the future. Most notable were worries about lost revenue, cash flow, the mental health of employees and clients, and the expectation that their circumstances will likely be worse in 2021.

“Most shocking to me was the sheer amount of lost revenue due to cancelled performances and fund-raising events, lost tuition from summer programming, delays and reductions in state funding, decrease in program enrollment, and loss of donor engagement.” said Diane Brown, Executive Director of the Community Foundation. “The total loss revenue reported by 67 of the respondents was $5.8 million dollars. Many of these organizations are ones that we depend on to assist our most vulnerable community members.”

A summary of the survey findings can be found on their website https://bit.ly/3ixzwTq

The Community Foundation for South Central New York, a nonprofit organization founded in 1997 and headquartered in Johnson City, encourages and facilitates personal and institutional philanthropy throughout the region by managing 129 funds within the Foundation’s endowment that are established by donors to achieve specific charitable goals. From these funds, the Foundation has awarded over $18 million in grants to the area’s nonprofits to help address community concerns and improve the quality of life in the region. The Community Foundation serves donors and nonprofits in five New York counties: Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Tioga. More information about the Foundation can be found on its website at www.donorswhocare.org.