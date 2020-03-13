Community Foundation for South Central New York Announces Release of Survey for Non-Profit Needs Related to COVID-19

Johnson City, NY – The Community Foundation for South Central New York has released a survey to assess the COVID-19-related needs of local non-profits and the individuals and communities they serve.

The Foundation is asking non-profit organizations to complete a survey that will provide information on critical operating and programming issues that are anticipated as the COVID-19 situation progresses locally. “We know that non-profits will face unanticipated demands for services as the pandemic evolves, and we want to be positioned in the most efficient and helpful way as we deploy our resources,” said Diane Brown, Executive Director

The survey is located on their website; www.donorswhocare.org and can be accessed directly at https://bit.ly/2TLnCM8.

The Community Foundation for South Central New York, a nonprofit organization founded in 1997 and headquartered in Johnson City, encourages and facilitates personal and institutional philanthropy throughout the region by managing 126 funds within the Foundation’s endowment that are established by donors to achieve specific charitable goals.

From these funds, the Foundation has awarded over $16 million in grants to the area’s nonprofits to help address community concerns and improve the quality of life in the region.

The Community Foundation serves donors and nonprofits in five New York counties: Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Tioga. More information about the Foundation can be found on its website at www.donorswhocare.org .