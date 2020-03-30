Community Foundation for South Central New York Announces Release of $110,000 in Grants for Non-Profit Needs Related to COVID-19.

From the Community Foundation for South Central New York:

Johnson City, NY – The Community Foundation for South Central New York has released $110,000 in grants to organizations providing essential services to the individuals and communities they serve during the COVID-19 Crisis in the region.

Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga $15,000 for the food pantry and meal delivery

Broome County Meals on Wheels $10,000 for meal delivery to seniors in Western Broome

Friends of Recovery Delaware/Otsego $5,000 for basic needs of clients that are homeless/have substance use disorders

Catholic Charities of Broome County $5,000 for emergency diaper/wipe assistance

Broome County Council of Churches $15,000 for meal delivery programs to vulnerable populations

Food Bank of the Southern Tier $7,500 for meal delivery programs to vulnerable populations

Delaware Opportunities $15,000 for meal delivery programs to vulnerable populations

Chenango United Way $15,000 for their community response to COVID-19

Opportunities for Otsego $15,000 for their community response to COVID-19

Discovery Center of the Southern Tier $10,000 for operating expenses of the day care program

Delaware Opportunities $2,500 for the Walton senior meal delivery program

The ARC of Delaware County $2,500 for the Walton Food Pantry

“We know that non-profits are facing unprecedented demands for services as the pandemic evolves, and we want to be able to help as quickly and efficiently as possible.” said Diane Brown, Executive Director.

The Community Foundation for South Central New York, a nonprofit organization founded in 1997 and headquartered in Johnson City, encourages and facilitates personal and institutional philanthropy throughout the region by managing 126 funds within the Foundation’s endowment that are established by donors to achieve specific charitable goals. From these funds, the Foundation has awarded over $16 million in grants to the area’s nonprofits to help address community concerns and improve the quality of life in the region. The Community Foundation serves donors and nonprofits in five New York counties: Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Tioga. More information about the Foundation can be found on its website at www.donorswhocare.org