Community Forum explores changing needs of local dementia caregivers

From the Alzheimer’s Association:

SYRACUSE, NY — As the American population ages, the Alzheimer’s Association is committed to identifying and addressing barriers that may prohibit older Americans from receiving important Alzheimer’s education and resources.

The Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter will conduct a virtual Alzheimer’s Community Forum on June 3 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. for residents of the Binghamton and Broome County area. The event is hosted in partnership with Action for Older Persons.

This town-hall style meeting will provide education about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, and provide a space for discussion about participants’ experiences and needs, as well as what supports may or may not be available in the community.

“According to the 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report released in March, we know that more than six million Americans aged 65 and older have Alzheimer’s disease,” said Katrina VanFleet, LMSW, chief program officer for the Central New York Chapter. “That’s one in nine people within that age group.”

“Add in the 11 million individuals who provide unpaid care to them, and the community of those impacted continues to expand. These people, and their families and friends need support,” VanFleet said.

Community forums are hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association in communities across the country. Goals include listening to the experiences of the community related to Alzheimer’s and other dementias, identifying needs, gaps in resources and opportunities, and elevating awareness of Alzheimer’s Association programs and services.

“We have held several successful Alzheimer’s Community Forums in person and virtually across Central New York,” VanFleet said. “While all the forums had different feedback based on their unique community, we heard overarching community needs like more education and awareness about the disease. We really want to hear what the Oswego community thinks about diagnosis, education and resources.”

If you live or work in Binghamton or Broome County, and have an interest in or experience with Alzheimer’s or other dementias as it impacts your community — the Alzheimer’s Association wants to hear from you. Business and community leaders, affected individuals, family members and caregivers, elected representatives and government officials, faith leaders, education leaders, healthcare practitioners, volunteer leaders, among many others, all are invited to attend.

The event is free. Register at 800.272.3900 or online at alz.org/cny.