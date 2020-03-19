Community Bank announces they will be closing branch lobbies

From Community Bank:

At Community Bank, N.A., the safety and comfort of our customers, employees and communities will always remain our top priority. We’ve been closely monitoring updates and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) about the evolving situation of COVID-19 (coronavirus). Based on the current information provided, we’ve made the proactive decision to close all branch lobbies and operate solely through our available drive-thrus, starting Thursday, March 19. Branches without drive-thru capabilities will close temporarily. All branch lobbies will be available by appointment only, including locations with and without drive-thru.

The most important action we can take right now is to be proactive and precautionary. We understand the vital importance of our customers having access to their accounts. We encourage customers to continue checking cbna.com for updates as we hope to expand hours of operation at drive-thru locations based on staff availability. Lobby appointments can be made by calling the branch or e-mailing corpcom@cbna.com.

We’d like to remind customers that our ATMs and secure night depositories are available. Additionally, our online, mobile and phone banking options will allow you the convenience of banking from home.

Our online and mobile banking tools provide 24/7 digital account access and the ability to transfer funds, check account balances and activity, pay bills and more.

If customers aren’t enrolled yet in online or mobile banking, they can visit cbna.com or contact us for assistance.

Our Customer Service can be reached at 1-866-764-8638, Monday through Friday from 8am to 6pm (EST).

Customers can apply to open a personal deposit account or apply for a personal loan online at cbna.com.

We will continue to closely monitor updates and recommendations from the CDC and other local, state and national authorities. Regular updates will be shared with our customers and staff, including when we may return to regular operations.

We believe this decision is both conservative and prudent considering the current information the CDC has provided about COVID-19. We appreciate our customers’ continued support and understanding in this difficult time of uncertainty. Together, we can all do our part to help protect our local communities.