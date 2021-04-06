Come Support Kopernik’s First Blood Drive on April 8 From 1 pm to 6 pm

From the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center:

On Thursday, April 8, from 1 pm to 6 pm, let’s roll up our sleeves and help save lives! Kopernik will proudly partner with the American Red Cross to hold what we expect to be the first of many blood drives. The Red Cross has over 135 years of experience providing humanitarian aid including more than 75 years of supplying blood to those in need.

Each pint of blood we collect can help save up to three lives and will touch the lives of so many more. What a great way to pay it forward and make an impact on people in our community and across the country. We are very excited about the drive and we hope you are too.

In April, donors have a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of their choice. PLUS, race in to give April 1-15 for a chance to win a trip for 4 to the 2022 Indianapolis 500!

Click on the Donate link below to schedule your donation.

DONATE: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=KOPERNIK