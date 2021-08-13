Colorscape announces star- studded performance lineup

Norwich, NY – Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival has unveiled the lineup of performers that will appear on the NBT Mainstage at the nationally recognized fine arts festival this September.

The NBT Mainstage is home to nationally and regionally recognized bands and solo performers, emphasizing folks, blues, and rock.

The NBT Mainstage is located in East Park and is a large, permanent, high-quality covered stage.

Ken Millet and Night Eagle Productions manage this stage.

LJ Gates will kick off the festival on Saturday, starting at 10 am.

“LJ Gates gives you the rock, blues, roots, and country mix that you didn’t know you were missing,” says Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival Board President Melissa deCordova.

Initially formed in 1984, the LJ Gates Band was the first band to play at the now regionally famous Chenango Blues Festival in 1993.

deCordova goes on to say, “our 2010 festival opened with LJ Gates, and they have held that honor, off and on through the years, and we’re happy to have them back with us, in 2021!”

Other live acts at this year’s Colorscape will include: Mustard’s Retreat, The Kennedy’s, Vance Gilbert, Slam Poet Drew Drake, Professor Louie & The Crowmatix with The Woodstock Horns, Answer the Muse, Alisa Amador, Bob Malone, and The Slambovian Circus of Dreams.

“The Slambovian Circus of Dreams is one of our Festival’s all-time favorite bands: they always engage the audience with their beautiful lyrics and energizing melodies. To hear the Slambovians once is to love them forever,” says Celeste Friend, Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival Executive Director.

In addition to the NBT Mainstage, the festival has two other entertaining stages.

Peggy’s Stage is home to local and regional performers, such as Bruce Beadle and Mark Sands/Realtime Dixieland Band.

The Art Zone Stage offers family-friendly musical performers, storytellers, jugglers, and other fun acts.

Attendees to the festival can find Information on all 2021 performers on the redesigned website, www.colorscape.org.

The Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival aims to protect the health of its artists, performers, and festival-goers and will follow Chenango County Department of Health and CDC COVID-19 guidelines.