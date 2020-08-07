Color Therapy: August 2020 Exhibition at TAC

From the Tioga Arts Council:

Color Therapy is a new, exhibition by three artists from The Walk-Up Gallery & Studio Space, and they are: Carolyn Campbell (Quilted by Carolyn), Suzanne M. Lachman, and Alice Mischke. The show will open this Friday, August 7, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the gallery at Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front Street, Owego, N.Y.

As Wassily Kandinsky proclaimed, “Color provokes a psychic vibration. Color hides a power still unknown but real, which acts on every part of the human body.” Through a variety of approaches and mediums, Campbell, Lachman, and Mischke expertly wield color and use it as a force to soothe, to engage, and to inspire all who view their work.

The exhibition will open during Owego First Friday, but there will be no formal reception. All visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing while in the gallery. Groups of four or more are encouraged to make an appointment before visiting. (Otherwise, your group may be asked to wait outside.) The exhibition will run from August 7 – 29, 2020, Wed. – Sat. at 179 Front Street in Owego. To learn more about The Walk-Up Gallery & Studio Space, go to The Walk-Up Gallery & Studio Space on Facebook or Instagram.

Join us for some much-needed Color Therapy starting this Friday.