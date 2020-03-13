CLEAR SKY ALERT – Friday Program – Astronomy, Mythology and the Keeping of Time

From the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center:

The forecast for tonight is relatively clear skies! Combined with tonight’s program, it will be a great time to come to Kopernik Observatory.



This evening, Kopernik’s Friday Night Program is a talk by Physics teacher Peter Klimas and will be a talk entitled:

Astronomy, Mythology and the Keeping of Time

At 7 p.m., we will be holding our Family STEM hour. For the month of March, the activity is LEGO Robotics. See the panels below for more information

After the program, if the skies remain clear, come view the night sky through Kopernik’s telescopes.

Admission for Kopernik’s Friday Nights is:

$6/adults

$4/ student or senior

$20 Family maximum

Kopernik / ASTC members – Free

Kopernik is keeping a close watch on the COVID-19 situation. As of Thursday, March 12, there have been NO confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Tioga, Chenango and Cortland counties.

We will continue to monitor the situation and if we see an outbreak in the area, we will suspend our Friday night programs until such time as it has been determined that exposure to the public has reduced to an acceptable level.

We are hoping that an evening at Kopernik will be a welcome diversion to the concern this pandemic has caused.

I look forward to seeing you soon (and often) at Kopernik!