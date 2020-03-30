Claudia Tenney, Republican candidate for NY-22, released the following statement on passage of the CARES Act:

FRom the office of Claudia Tenney, Republican candidate for NY-22:

“Today’s action will hopefully be a boost to the people of our region.



“As a local small business owner and someone who fought hard in Congress to pass middle-class tax cuts, I’ve seen first-hand how our workers and small businesses are struggling here in Upstate New York.



“Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats wrongly tried to leverage the urgency of the passage of this bill by inserting a left wing Democrat wish list of poison pills. Rather than helping our local first responders, workers, businesses and families, they prioritized provisions that would undermine the integrity of our election laws and other left wing pork in the first version of this legislation. Ultimately, the worst provisions were removed. However, $75 million dollars will go to the National Endowment of the Arts and not to hospitals and first responders.



“Watching our very own representative, Anthony Brindisi, sit silently while Speaker Pelosi tried to derail this much needed aid for a left-wing agenda is not the leadership we deserve and expect.



“His lack of leadership stands in stark contrast to that of President Trump and his team who continue to work with everyone, regardless of party, to quickly help heal our nation and jumpstart our economy.”