Claudia Tenney on Track to Win After Last Votes Counted

From the office of Congressional Candidate Claudia Tenney:

NY22 – After Chenango County completed its unofficial tabulation of all ballots, Republican candidate for New York’s 22nd Congressional District Claudia Tenney emerged the victor from preliminary and official results. With all eight counties reporting, Tenney leads Anthony Brindisi by more than 100 votes in unofficial tallies.

Claudia Tenney said:

“Now that every vote has been counted, we have maintained the vote lead and are poised to come out victorious. This process has been long but it is critical that every legal vote be counted and accounted for. Now that it is done, I am confident that I will be certified the winner soon. I look forward to going to Washington to serve the all people of New York’s 22nd District in Congress and want to thank the voters for that privilege. I will always fight for and serve all the people of this district including those that did not support me.”

Based on the final margin and nature of the canvassing process, Tenney’s lead is highly unlikely to change in the case of a recount. The court that is overseeing the process ordered that every Board of Elections hand count and then machine count before reconciling the vote totals which eliminates any significant errors in the final tabulation.