Claudia Tenney Calls on State Officials to Increase Vaccine Access for the Elderly, Continues to Advocate for Seniors

From the office of Claudia Tenney, Republican candidate for New York’s 22nd Congressional District:

NY22 — The campaign for Claudia Tenney, Republican candidate for New York’s 22nd Congressional District, released the following statement expressing concern about seniors’ access to COVID-19 vaccinations.



Claudia Tenney said: “I have heard from a large number of senior citizens who are having difficulty navigating online portals to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine, despite being eligible. Many other seniors have told me they are homebound and not able to drive themselves to in-person appointments.”

“I urge New York State officials to address these serious barriers to healthcare for New York’s seniors. It is vitally important that we accelerate access to the vaccine for the most vulnerable populations. I encourage seniors with questions about the vaccine to call their healthcare providers or utilize other area resources, including their local Offices of the Aging. I thank our frontline workers and medical professionals for their continued service to our community.”

“This issue illustrates why New York’s 22nd Congressional District needs a compassionate advocate representing them in Washington. Congress is currently debating important issues like COVID-19 relief and expanding vaccine distribution. It is paramount that Upstate seniors have a seat at the table.”

Resources for seniors:

Seniors who are seeking information about the COVID-19 vaccine should contact the New York State COVID Hotline or call their local Department of Health or Office of the Aging. State-run testing centers are now operating in both the Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier. Vaccines are also available at other locations, including local pharmacies and county facilities.

New York State Information:

State Testing Centers in NY22:

SUNY Binghamton (Johnson City)

SUNY Polytechnic Institute (Utica)

New York State COVID Hotline: 1-888-364-3065



County Information:

Broome County Office for Aging: 607-778-2411

Broome County Health Department: 607-778-3930



Chenango County Area Agency on Aging: 607-337-1770

Chenango County Public Health: 607-337-1660



Cortland County Area Agency on Aging: 607-753-5060

Cortland County Health Department: 607-753-5036



Herkimer County Office for the Aging: 315-867-1121

Herkimer County Health Department: 315-867-1176



Madison County Office for the Aging: 315-697-5700

Madison County Health Department: 315-366-2361



Oneida County Office for Aging and Continuing Care: 315-798-5456

Oneida County Department of Health: 315-798-6400



Oswego County Office for the Aging: 315-349-3484

Oswego County Health Department: 315-349-3545



Tioga County area Agency on Aging: 607-687-4120

Tioga County Public Health Department: 607-687-8600