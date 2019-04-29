Up to the Minute

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BINGHAMTON, NY – Classic rock group America will make a stop at the Osterhout Concert Theater in Binghamton University’s Anderson Center for the Performing Arts at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 20, as part of its 50th Anniversary Tour.

Founding members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell (along with former bandmate Dan Peek) met in high school in London in the late ’60s and quickly harmonized their way to the top of the charts on the strength of their debut “A Horse with No Name.” Enjoying massive success early in their career, America earned its stripes as a musical soldier on the battlefield amid the excess, craziness and chaos of the ’70s. The trio won the Grammy for Best New Artist in 1972, and began working with record producers George Martin and Geoff Emerick in 1974. This successful team went on to record seven albums and several top-ten hits, including “Tin Man,” “Sister Golden Hair” and “Lonely People.”



After Peek’s departure in 1977, Beckley and Bunnell rose to the challenge and carried on as a duo. Shifts in sound and direction, changes in producers and managers, and a renewed dedication to the craft of songwriting helped rocket them back to the pop charts in 1982 with the smash single, “You Can Do Magic.” Five decades after America’s formation, these friends are still making music together, touring the world and thrilling audiences with their timeless sound.



The concert announcement rounds out the Anderson Center’s 2019 Summer Concert Series, which also includes an evening with Don McLean and Pure Prairie League on Friday, Aug. 9.



Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Monday, April 29. Inside reserved: $60/50/40. Lawn: $25. Available online at anderson.binghamton.edu, by calling 607-777-ARTS or in person at the Anderson Center Box Office, open 11 a.m.−5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The Anderson Center for the Performing Arts is located on the main campus of Binghamton University, 4400 Vestal Pkwy E., Vestal, N.Y.

