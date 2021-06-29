Civil Air Patrol news

(Johnson City, NY) – On Friday, Assemblymember Lupardo was honored by the Commander of the NY Wing of the Civil Air Patrol Colonel John Jones to commemorate Lupardo being given honorary command of the New York Wing’s Legislative Squadron. Lupardo joined the squadron in November, 2016 and is the co-chair of the NYS Legislative Aviation Caucus.

The visit by the commander was also to highlight legislation that Assemblymember Lupardo championed to support Civil Air Patrol members, which is currently waiting for the Governor’s signature. A.1414A/S.4719 would ensure that public employees, who are members of the NY Wing of CAP, are entitled to paid leave for emergency services during a declared state of emergency.

This legislation would provide CAP volunteers with similar benefits to those in organizations such as the Red Cross.

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “I am honored to take command of the NY Wing’s Legislative Squadron and support the work of the NY Wing. The Civil Air Patrol has played a vital role in NYS during states of emergency over their 80 years in service. This legislation will support the dedicated volunteers who commit themselves to supporting the people of New York state during our times of need.”

Colonel John Jones, Civil Air Patrol NY Wing Commander said, “New York Wing is very fortunate to have Assemblymember Lupardo as an advocate for us in the State Legislature, and we are thrilled that she accepted command of the Wing’s Legislative Squadron. I am happy to be in Binghamton to present her with a certificate of appointment and look forward to working with her in moving the wing forward. Civil Air Patrol members volunteer their time to respond in the event of natural disasters and other emergencies, providing critical support to local and state agencies. We would like to thank Donna for her critical support of A1414, and we encourage Governor Cuomo to sign it into Law.”

Established in 1941, Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 single-engine Cessna aircraft and 1,550 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) and performs about 90% of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. Often using innovative cell phone forensics and radar analysis software, CAP was credited by the AFRCC with saving 110 lives in fiscal 2019. CAP’s 66,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. As a nonprofit organization, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace education using national academic standards-based STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education. Members also serve as mentors to over 28,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs. One of the premier public service organizations in America, CAP benefits the nation with an estimated economic impact of $209 million annually. Visit www.CAP.News or www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com for more information.