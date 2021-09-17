Civil Air Patrol Cadets Welcome Veterans Home

From the Civil Air Patrol:

Johnson City, NY – Cadets from Southern Tier Cadet Squadron gathered at the Greater

Binghamton Airport Wednesday night to welcome Veterans home from Washington DC. The

veterans traveled to DC with Twin Tier Honor Flight.



Cadets arrived early to help pass out flags to family and community members. They also provided

a color guard for the returning veterans.



“These warriors sacrificed so much for all of us” said Lt Col Douglas Jensen, Squadron

Commander “It is an honor to give these Veterans the welcome home they deserve, that they

should of received when they came home from war”



For more information about Twin Tier Honor Flight visit: http://www.twintiershonorflight.org

To learn more about CAP visit, www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com.

About Civil Air Patrol Now celebrating its 80th year, Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 single-engine Cessna aircraft and more than 2,100 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) and performs about 90% of all

search and rescue operations within the contiguous United States as tasked by the Air Force Rescue

Coordination Center. Often using innovative cellphone forensics and radar analysis software, CAP

was credited by the AFRCC with saving 130 lives during the past fiscal year. CAP’s 56,000 members

also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of

federal, state and local agencies. As a nonprofit organization, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace

education using national academic standards-based STEM (science, technology, engineering and

math) education resources. Members also serve as mentors to more than 22,000 young people

participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs