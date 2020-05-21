City Seeks Public Input on COVID-19’s Local Impact, Needs of Renters, Homeowners & Small Businesses

From the office of Mayor Richard David:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Mayor Richard C. David on Wednesday encouraged renters, homeowners and small business owners in the City to respond to new surveys released by Binghamton’s Office of Economic Recovery & Development about the local impact of COVID-19 and the needs of those affected by the pandemic.

“Any use of federal relief dollars requires a robust public input and citizen engagement process,” said Mayor David. “As we begin to assess the short- and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on the local economy, housing market and broader community, it’s crucial the City hears directly from residents and business owners affected by the pandemic. The information collected through these surveys will help prioritize relief funding to meet the community’s needs and efficiently connect residents and businesses with federal, state and local assistance programs. It’s another proactive step the City is taking while we await authorization from the federal government to start spending the allocated relief funds.”

Last month, Mayor David announced the creation of the Office of Economic Recovery & Development to assist residents and businesses impacted by COVID-19. The Office has been charged with overseeing federal funds allocated to the City to help residents, small businesses and non-profit organizations affected by the pandemic or assisting in response and recovery efforts.

The City was awarded $1,140,260 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding and $577,638 in Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) funding as part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that President Trump signed into law on March 27.

The City can start spending all the allocated funds once we receive authorization from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The Office of Economic Recovery & Development has developed online surveys for three groups on the impact of COVID-19 and resulting needs:

· Businesses and non-profit organizations

· Renters

· Homeowners

The surveys look to gather information on how businesses, organizations and residents were affected by COVID-19, including whether businesses had to close under the New York State on PAUSE order and whether residents lost jobs or income due to the pandemic. The surveys also aim to assess community needs, including whether residents needs assistance with mortgage, utility or rent payments, and whether business needed assistance with regular monthly expenses or those associated with COVID-19 safety practices, such as the purchase of personal protective equipment for staff, cleaning supplies or physical improvements that will promote social distancing.

The surveys can be found on Office of Economic Recovery & Development’s page of the City website: www.binghamton-ny.gov/departments/economic-development/economic-development

The deadline to respond to the surveys is June 5.