City Reminds Residents Of Sustainable Yard Waste Collection Rules

From the office of Mayor Richard David:

BINGHAMTON, NY — Mayor Richard C. David on Friday reminded residents the City will no longer collect curbside yard waste in plastic bags.

This rule applies to Monday yard waste collection only and is not related to the recent blue bag suspension for household refuse in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Plastic bags slow down the City’s yard waste collection, as each bag has to be emptied individually and placed back on the curb,” said Mayor David. “Often, plastic bags end up blowing around neighborhood streets. This change will greatly improve the City’s efficiency collecting weekly yard waste and is better for the environment.”

Yard waste must be placed in open-top containers or compostable paper bags for curbside collection by Department of Public Works personnel.

The change in collection was noted in the annual refuse and yard waste collection schedule mailed to all households in December 2019. For a short time, the City will issue warning stickers on yard waste in plastic bags instead of violations.

City yard waste collection is every Monday from March 2, 2020 to Dec. 17, 2020

The City encourages residents to compost yard waste or leave grass clippings on their lawns as more sustainable uses for yard waste instead of curbside collection.

Composting: https://www.epa.gov/recycle/composting-home

Recycling grass clipping: https://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/8816.html