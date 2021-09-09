CITY OF BINGHAMTON RESIDENTS Water Department will be conducting Semi-Annual Hydrant Flushing City Wide

From the City of Binghamton Water/Sewer Department:

Starting Sept. 13, 2021 until completion , the City of Binghamton Water Distribution Department will conduct a City wide hydrant flushing and testing.



• Days of the Week: Monday – Thursday – 8 AM – 7:30 PM

• Friday 8 AM – 3:30 PM



Water discoloration may be evident at various times during this period and you may experience

low pressure at the time. Nonetheless, the water will remain safe for use.



Hydrant flushing and testing is conducted twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall

and ensures that the City’s water lines are fully functional for purposes of private use, fire

protection and other services.



NOTE: Please check your cold water supply before using any water in your home. For a

short period of time, it may be necessary to run your cold water only to clear your service.

For more on hydrant and flushing, please call the City of Binghamton’s Water Department at

(607) 772-7175.