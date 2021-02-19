City Launches Public Survey for Binghamton 2021 Police Reform & Reinvention Collaborative

From the office of Mayor Richard David:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Mayor Richard C. David on Thursday announced that an online community survey is live, developed by The Finn Institute for Public Safety, to collect public input on policing and public safety issues in Binghamton.

The effort is part of the 2021 Binghamton Police Reform & Reinvention Collaborative, pursuant to Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 203 mandating local police agencies adopt a plan to improve community relations “based on trust, fairness, accountability, and transparency, and which seek to reduce any racial disparities in policing.”

The survey is available at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RK9MHFW

The deadline to respond to the survey is March 1.

Tonight at 6:30 p.m. is the final virtual public comment meeting hosted by the Collaborative’ s steering committee. Residents may register to participate by emailing BPDCollaborative@cityofbinghamton.com. The City is also encouraging input in the form of written comment, which can be submitted via email to that same address.

More information can be found at: http://binghamton-ny.gov/2021-binghamton-police-reform-reinvention-collaborative