Up to the Minute

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Mayor Richard C. David on Tuesday announced the launch of a new City grant program that will provide $200,000 in matching funds to homeowners and businesses for clean-energy upgrades to their properties.

“The Clean Energy Community Grant Program will help property owners in Binghamton reduce their carbon footprint by completing green-energy projects that may otherwise have been cost prohibitive,” said Mayor Richard C. David. “As Binghamton continues to lead by example on green initiatives, this program gives residents and businesses owners an opportunity to help make Binghamton a more sustainable city.”

In 2017, Binghamton became the first city in the Southern Tier to be designated a Clean Energy Community by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). Announced by Governor Cuomo in August 2016, the $16 million Clean Energy Communities initiative supports local government leaders across the state by providing grants to eligible municipalities to implement energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainable development projects in their communities.

As part of its Clean Energy Community designation, Binghamton received a $250,000 grant from NYSERDA. The City is using $200,000 to fund its new Clean Energy Community Grant Program.

“Governor Cuomo’s clean energy strategy is enabling municipal and community leaders across New York to lead by example to cut costs, reduce energy consumption, and make their communities more sustainable,” said Alicia Barton, President and CEO of NYSERDA. “I congratulate the City of Binghamton on their new grant program that will make it easier for their residents and businesses to adopt energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions in support of New York’s clean energy and climate goals.”

Binghamton’s Clean Energy Community Grant Program is open to homeowners, small business owners, commercial property owners and non-profits in the City. The program reimburses applicants for half the total cost of an eligible green-energy project.

Homeowners can apply for up to $5,000 in funding. Businesses or non-profits can apply for up to $25,000 in funding.

Eligible green-energy projects include installation of solar panels, solar hot water heaters and air heating systems, thermal insulations, LED lighting and electric vehicle charging stations. Weatherproofing to increase the energy efficiency of properties is also an eligible use.

Mayor David announced plans for the grant program in February during his 2019 State of the City Address. It was one several clean energy initiatives outlined in the speech and is the latest in a series of sustainable projects the City has pursued under Mayor David, including the installation of public electric vehicle charging stations and plans for a green roof at City Hall.

On Monday, Earth Day, Mayor David announced the City would purchase renewable energy certificates to match 100 percent of its municipal electric usage starting May 1.

For more information on the Clean Energy Community Grant Program or to apply, visit: https://www.nyserda.ny.gov/All%20Programs/Programs/Clean%20Energy%20Communities