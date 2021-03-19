City Hires Indigo Golf Partners To Operate Ely Park Golf Course

From the office of Mayor Richard David:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Mayor Richard C. David on Thursday announced the City of Binghamton will hire Indigo Golf Partners, a national golf management firm, to operate Ely Park Golf Course, the municipal golf course at 67 Ridge St. in Binghamton.

“With a focus on course maintenance, this new approach will protect the City’s historic Ely Park for the long-term and bring national experience to managing our municipal golf course,” said Mayor David. “We’re also looking forward to new efforts in growing the game with Binghamton’s youth, and providing residents an opportunity to enjoy the beautiful views at Ely Park.”

As part of a five-year agreement with the City, Indigo Golf Partners will manage all golf operations, course maintenance, food and beverage sales, marketing, and financial and administrative duties at Ely Park Golf Course. Indigo manages more than 160 golf facilities throughout the U.S., including 90 publicly owned courses.

City Council unanimously approved Indigo’s management proposal at its Wednesday Business Meeting.

“Ely Park is a hidden gem,” said Indigo Golf Partners Senior Vice President Mike Cutler. “We are honored to be trusted with such an important city asset. We look forward to improving the conditions, increasing community engagement and further developing the experience for the benefit of all.”

From 2010 to 2020, the City leased Ely Park Golf Course to a series of private firms that each operated the course as a private business. Under a new model for 2021 and beyond, Indigo will work for the City to implement its management and maintenance priorities and develop an annual budget with expenses and offsetting course revenue.

The estimated 2021 cost to the City, including Indigo’s fee to manage the course, is $65,000.

There will be no increases to course greens fees or membership costs in the 2021 season, and the City and Indigo will partner to retain existing seasonal staff.

“With a new management firm, the City’s goal is to turn the course around over the next two to three seasons,” said Mayor David. “Indigo and the City will also look to identify non-golf activities to maximize Ely Park’s open spaces year-round. Above all, a professional maintenance plan will protect the park and save the City on repair and capital costs in the long-term.”

Indigo-managed courses host several junior golf initiatives, including GoFutures, First Tee and PGA Jr. League programs to grow youth participation. Indigo plans to bring youth initiatives to Ely Park starting this year.

Indigo also participates in the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf, focusing on green golf management practices and sustainability.

Built in 1932, Ely Park Golf Course has always been owned by the City of Binghamton, and operated by the Binghamton Parks Department for much of its history.