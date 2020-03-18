City Hall Public Meeting Updates / COVID-19

From Deputy Mayor Jared M. Kraham:

During the closure of City Hall to the public, the City of Binghamton’s public meetings will be livestreamed. A livestream site is in development and will be shared prior to Wednesday’s City Council Business Meeting.

City Council’s Wednesday meeting location has been moved to a larger space in the 2nd Floor Art Gallery at City Hall, to keep a safe distance between members and staff to reduce the spread of Coronavirus. Federal recommendations outline avoiding gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.

City Council Chambers are currently closed for roof renovation.

City Council is still accepting public comments. Public comments may be submitted to clerk@cityofbinghamton.com to be included in official correspondence with Council.

City IT staff are taking steps to expand teleconferencing capabilities to allow members of City Council and critical City staff to conduct meetings remotely in the future. Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order No. 202.1 suspended law to allow the attendance of meetings telephonically or other similar service.