City Council SBM 8/11/2021 at 5:30 in City Hall

BINGHAMTON, NY- Binghamton City Council will hold a Special Business Meeting as follows:

1) There will be a Special Business Meeting of City Council on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 5:30pm in the second floor Atrium located in City Hall, 38 Hawley Street in Binghamton, NY to consider an ordinance to amend the General Fund and Capital budget for purchase of 2 ambulances for the Fire Department.

PLEASE NOTE:

All authority permitting remote or virtual public meetings was terminated as of June 25, 2021, by the Governor’s lifting of the COVID-19 State of Emergency.

Pursuant to Article 7 of the Public Officers Law of New York State, all meetings of public bodies and their participants must be in-person at the announced location. The City will not inquire into vaccination status after entry.

All public attendees who are not vaccinated must wear masks at all times and observe social distancing protocols while in City Hall.

Should a member of the public require an accommodation to participate, please contact the government office holding the meeting at least 24-hours prior to the scheduled meeting.

The meetings may also be recorded and/or livestreamed to the City of Binghamton’s YouTube page.

Any questions, please contact the Binghamton City Clerk’s Office at 772-7005.