Citizens Bank Announces Small Business Recovery Program with $195K Grants in NY State

ALBANY, NY – Community organizations and small businesses in upstate New York will receive $420,000 in funding as part of a previously announced initiative through which Citizens Bank will direct more than $5 million to support relief and recovery across communities it serves, including $320,000 that will go directly to small businesses across the state.

“We believe our approach strikes a strong balance between rapid aid to community partners addressing immediate needs and longer term support for small business recovery,” said Ted Smith, Western New York Market Executive, Citizens Bank.

“Our small business customers are a vital engine of the upstate New York economy so it is critical that we both give them an immediate leg up and bolster their long term viability.”

Citizens Bank and the Citizens Charitable Foundation will direct $420,000 in upstate New York as follows:

$195,000 in direct grants to Citizens Bank small business customers in New York and to help them continue operating and recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The program will provide $15,000 grants to 13 of the bank’s small business customers. Details of the program can be found at Citizensbank.com/smallbusinessrecovery.

In addition to providing new funding, Citizens removed programmatic restrictions on 2020 funding to non-profit partners to allow support to be diverted to the areas of greatest need.

