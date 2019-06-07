Citizen Action of NY Presents the 33rd Annual Phoenix Awards

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – For the past 32 years, Citizen Action of New York has been honoring those individuals in our community who have demonstrated an active commitment to social justice and progressive values.

The Phoenix Awards Ceremony will take place at Atrio’s Banquet Hall at 409 Hooper Road in Endwell from 6:00 PM- 8:30. Awards Presentation begins at 7:30 p.m.



The Phoenix Awards is our way of honoring the unsung heroes who go above and beyond the call of duty to make our community a better place. The Phoenix is a symbol of life and hope emerging from the ashes of despair. It speaks to a willful determination to rebound, rebuild and renew our commitment to justice for all.

This year Citizen Action will honor:



Reverend Kimberly Chastain – Rev. Kimberly Chastain is the Pastor at United Presbyterian Church. She has opened this church to those who are the most vulnerable and those who serve them. She understands the church to be part of the community including the neighborhood that surrounds them. Reverend Kimberly brought the Poor People’s Campaign to Binghamton and has opened her doors of her church to social and racial justice groups working together to bring about needed change.

Ruth Lewis – Ruth has been a quiet heroine who has devoted decades of her life working for social justice. Ruth is known as a “hands on” person with families in need in her community, her church and with Broome Tioga NAACP. She is the ultimate unsung hero. The one who volunteers countless hours behind the scenes, the fuel that all movements depend on for success.

Kymel Yard – Kymel has spent the last decade as a mentor and advisor to countless youth in our community. His work with the Binghamton Boys’ and Girls’ Club, has afforded teens an opportunity to explore thoughts and ideas outside their own environment.His belief in creating a space for young people to become the best they can be has instilled in them the desire to look and think outside their own box. Kymel is a leader and does not shy away from being the voice for racial and social justice issues in our community.