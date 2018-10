Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Citizen Action of NY is hosting a Halloween Community Party on Sunday October 28.

The event takes place from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm at 477 State Street.

There will be free food, pumpkin painting, games and more !

For any questions, please call 607-723-0110.