Cider Run format continues to evolve to encourage participation, social distancing

From the Susquehanna SPCA:

Cyber event extends participation dates; adds tracking app and race ‘swag’ option

April 21, 2020 – To further encourage participation, organizers have opted to extend 2020 Cider Run

event registration and walk/run dates from Saturday, April 25 through Saturday, May 2.



In keeping with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the

Susquehanna Society for the Prevention for Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA) had announced last month

that the format of its popular annual road run had been changed to a virtual event this year only, to

ensure social distancing while offering a welcome social diversion.



“The 2020 Cider Run is moving from the Fly Creek Cider Mill to your favorite outdoor (or indoor) running spot,” SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes said during a live Facebook announcement.

“Cider Run participants can run, walk, skip, or jog wherever they like. Around the house, in the woods, through the neighborhood, on the treadmill — anything goes!”

This week, the Cider Run Planning Committee has made additional adjustments to the event format in order to facilitate increased remote participation by allowing runners and walkers more flexibility.



“Because we want to make the Cider Run as convenient as possible for folks, we are following the

model of fellow successful races and extending the virtual run for a full week,” Haynes explained. “You only have to walk or run once for us, but now you can select a day that works best for you between April 25 and May 2 to do so.”

According to Haynes, registration for the virtual run will still take place on https://www.itsyourrace.com/.

Now, participants can download the ITS YOUR RACE mobile app and registration fees have been furthereduced, giving participants the option to purchase commemorative #RunnersStayStrong race T-shirts, bibs and wrist bands.

“The ITS YOUR RACE app will give you the ability to track and upload your time,” Haynes added. “With this app, you do not need a bib.”



Virtual run participants are invited to share videos and photos of their experience throughout the day on the Cider Run Facebook page, Haynes added. The Cider Run Planning Committee will be monitoring the online activity and on Monday, May 4 winners in various categories will be announced.Haynes continues to put out a call for serious competitors to remain part of this year’s virtual Cider Run.



“We hope the diehard runners will still participate with us,” Haynes said. “Our shelter needs your

support now more than ever and we hope this event gives everyone — the serious athlete as well as the family of five — something to look forward to during this stressful and uncertain time.

“It can be as serious or as silly as you want it to be,” she said.



In addition to helping care for the homeless dogs and cats housed at the shelter, profits from this year’s event will also go in part toward adoption sponsorships. For every 50 Virtual Cider Run participants the adoption fee will be waived for one dog or cat, helping to move the animals into their new home faster, Haynes said.



To register for the eighth annual Cider Run, visit https://theciderrun.itsyourrace.com/register/. The cost is now $15 for adults and $5 for children.

Haynes thanks 2020 Virtual Cider Run sponsors for their continued support of the event.

This year’s sponsors are: Ashley McGraw Architects, D.P.C.; Benson Agency Real Estate, LLC; Brandow’s Feed N Seed Inc.; Community Bank, NA; Crossroad Morgans/Ilene Goulette; Feil Collision Works LLC; Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard; Heritage Veterinary Clinic; Home Town Hauling & Recycling; Kelley M. Eckmair;Morris Garage; Mostert, Manzanero & Scott, LLP; Noah’s World; Paraco Gas Corp.; Sportsfield Specialties, Inc.; Staffworks; Three Hour Farm; Upstate Companies I, LLC; and Valley Veterinary Associates.